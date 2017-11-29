BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS", "the Corporation" or "we") (TSX VENTURE: ADK)(OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the signing of an agreement with Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions LLC ("Arrowhead") of New York, NY, with the main objective of raising DIAGNOS profile among targeted U.S. institutional and private investors, and a stock options grant to one Director.

Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS, stated: "This past September we achieved DTC (Depository Trust Company) eligibility which allows for US investors and brokers to more easily trade DIAGNOS shares on a US based stock market (OTCQB Venture Market). We strongly believe that Arrowhead's expertise will be beneficial for DIAGNOS by enabling us to reach out to a broader US investors' audience and keep them engaged in our corporate endeavor."

The term of the agreement is comprised of an initial term of six months and automatic successive six-month renewals. The compensation for the initial term and any successive renewal terms payable on a quarterly basis by DIAGNOS to Arrowhead is US$38,000 per six-month periods. The agreement can be terminated upon a written one-month notice by any party.

The board of directors approved a grant of 1,000,000 stock options to one director of the Corporation. Stock options vest at 50% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The exercise price of these options has been established at CA$0.13 per share. The expiry date to which these options can be exercised has been fixed to November 28, 2022.

About Arrowhead

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions LLC was founded in 2008 by two brothers with experience in think tank research, investment banking and private equity advisory; on three stepping stones, independent research, investor relations and management consulting. Arrowhead's objective is to enable companies with great projects and products to connect with investors which empower them to be successful, grow their businesses and create value.

Additional information on Arrowhead is available at www.abid.co, Arrowhead's proprietary investor platform, and at www.arrowheadbid.com.

About DIAGNOS and its technologies

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging, text and traditional data mining. DIAGNOS has developed its own Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technologies, CARA and FLAIRE. FLAIRE is a powerful AI engine that provides the capability of analyzing large and complex data sets. Using Deep Learning methodology combined with our own proprietary algorithms we can deploy rapidly new solutions to the healthcare market

Additional information on DIAGNOS is available at www.diagnos.ca and www.sedar.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

