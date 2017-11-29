Ripple News UpdateTechCrunch founder Michael Arrington is so bullish on blockchain technology that he will dedicate "the rest of [his] career" to its expansion.How does he intend to do that?Well, the first step is raising a $100.0-million fund to invest in crypto assets and token sales. This fund would hold assets over a long time horizon, as well as provide venture capital to shaky startups.But there is a twist…The fund will be denominated in XRP tokens.Partners will add their contributions using XRP. The.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...