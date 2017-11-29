Ripple News Update
TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington is so bullish on blockchain technology that he will dedicate "the rest of [his] career" to its expansion.
How does he intend to do that?
Well, the first step is raising a $100.0-million fund to invest in crypto assets and token sales. This fund would hold assets over a long time horizon, as well as provide venture capital to shaky startups.
But there is a twist…
The fund will be denominated in XRP tokens.
Partners will add their contributions using XRP. The.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington is so bullish on blockchain technology that he will dedicate "the rest of [his] career" to its expansion.
How does he intend to do that?
Well, the first step is raising a $100.0-million fund to invest in crypto assets and token sales. This fund would hold assets over a long time horizon, as well as provide venture capital to shaky startups.
But there is a twist…
The fund will be denominated in XRP tokens.
Partners will add their contributions using XRP. The.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...