Following on From Success in London, Globally-Renowned Modest Fashion Week Debuts in Dubai This December

DUBAI, UAE, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hitting the UAE for the first time, Dubai Modest Fashion Week follows on from the success of the London and Istanbul series serving up the biggest names in the industr y including international icons and award-winning designers

Working towards coining Dubai as a hub for the multi-billion dollar modest retail industry in the Middle East , expect to be educated and enthralled by one of the world ' s biggest modest fashion movements

Confirmed Industry talents from across 5 continents include; hijab supermodel Halima Aden , icon Dina Tokio , the face of modest fashion Mariah Idrissi , Bollywood celebrity Huma Qureshi amongst others

Fresh from successful launches in Istanbul and London, Dubai Modest Fashion Week (DMFW) debuts on 8th - 9th December at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai. Created by the founders of Think Fashion (Franka Soeria and Özlem Sahin) and Red Connect (one of the biggest names in creative media and events across the GCC), the two-day event will showcase the latest modest fashion trends from an eclectic mix of established and emerging designers from across the globe.

Paving the way for the modest design movement in the Middle East and beyond, the event aims to appeal to women of all backgrounds - driving the message home that dressing modest is, above all, a style choice.

The action-packed DMFW roster will include more than 30 fashion shows from 5 continents, 50 brand booths, talk shows and workshops, plus fashion exhibition. DMFW will also host the Emerging Modest Fashion Designer Award (EMFDA) with The Modist where one budding modest designer will showcase their collections on the runway and win an editorial with a prestigious fashion publication. While art exhibitions offer immersive works from artists and photographers hailing from Europe to the GCC.

Starting with a spectacular opening ceremony and the exclusive show of Modanisa.com, the weekend will see renowned brands and designers take to the runway, including shows from Huw Roman - Japan's leading modest fashion designer, high-end modest label Fllumae-USA. In addition to India's first abaya designer Murcyleen Peerzada. The final day will also host an exclusive Wardah Beauty Show, featuring an array of favored modest designers Etu, Norma Hauri, Ria Miranda, Zaskia Sungkar and Vogue Arabia's 'Modest Muse' Dulce by Safiya Abdallah (UAE).

For full event schedule and to register for free entrance, visit Dubai Modest Fashion Week: http://www.dubaimodestfashionweek.com