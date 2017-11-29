Oliver Rochford, VP of Security Evangelism will Explain What is Holding Back Organizations from Implementing Software-based Incident Response

DFLabs, the pioneer in Security Automation and Orchestration, today announced that Oliver Rochford, its Vice President of Security Evangelism and former Gartner analyst, will present a session at Black Hat Europe on the top reasons why organizations are reluctant to implement automated security incident response.

WHO: Oliver Rochford is Vice President of Security Evangelism at DFLabs and a former Gartner analyst. He is a recognized expert on threat and vulnerability management as well as cyber security monitoring and operations management. As a Gartner research director he covered threat and vulnerability management, including security operations centers, managed security service providers and SIEM. Oliver has also worked as a security practitioner and white hat hacker for Tenable Network Security, HP Enterprise Security Services, Verizon Business, Secunia (now Flexera Software), Qualys, and Integralis (now part of NTT Com Security) WHAT: By now, it's been generally accepted that manual security processes can not keep up with the volume and velocity of cyber threats, nor respond to incidents in a timely fashion. This deficit is being compounded by the fact that threat actors themselves are using automation to orchestrate attacks. While most security teams want to automate incident response operations, many remain unable to do so for three primary reasons: 1. They can assess the impact of a threat, but not its impact on production 2. They can automate the actions, but not the decisions 3. Their IT Operations counterparts do not trust automation In this session, Mr. Rochford will address each of these concerns, whether they have merit or not, as well as if and how they can be safely overcome. WHEN: Wednesday, December 6 from 3:35 4:00pm WHERE: Black Hat Europe, EXCEL LONDON, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock London HOW: To schedule a conversation with Oliver Rochford contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 781.237.0341. For more information, visit: https://www.cyberthreatsummit.com/

