TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RVV)(OTCQB: RVVTF), a company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapies and technologies for the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors, today announced successful final results from its research project with the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the development of a novel cannabinoid delivery technology. The Company is positioned to advance the development and commercialization of novel medical cannabis products and pharmaceutical cannabinoid therapies internally, with licensed medical cannabis producers, and pharmaceutical companies.

"The successful demonstration of the cannabinoid delivery technology is a significant milestone for Revive as it positions us to develop, partner and commercialize unique medical cannabis and pharmaceutical cannabinoid therapies in large global market opportunities such as in pain, dermatology, and wound healing while complementing our research efforts in cannabinoid treatments for liver diseases, thus solidifying Revive as a unique company offering novel product and technology solutions for the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors," said Craig Leon, Chief Executive Officer of Revive.

"I am very pleased with the outcome of the research program as we have successfully demonstrated that the delivery technology in combination with synthetic cannabidiol is able to effectively reduce inflammation and be delivered in an efficient and controlled way thus offering a novel and potentially effective therapeutic option for a broad range of indications, such as pain, that would benefit from cannabinoid therapies," said Dr. Jess D. Reed, Professor of Animal Nutrition at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. "I would like to thank my team for their hard work and dedication in validating this unique delivery technology, and on behalf of my team it has been a pleasure working with Revive on this project."

The research project evaluated tannin-chitosan based hydrogel formulations in combination with synthetic cannabidiol in anti-inflammatory and permeability models. The results demonstrated a new and stable formulation of the tannin-chitosan composites and synthetic cannabidiol (the "Formulation"). The Formulation shown to attenuate LPS-induced macrophage activation in a dose-response manner, showing a reduction for inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS), as well as an increase on intracellular production of tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-a) as the concentration of CBD is increased. Thus, the Formulation exhibited anti-inflammatory properties and suggested that the tannin-chitosan composites have anti-inflammatory activity that may complement synthetic cannabidiol. Also, the Formulation successfully demonstrated that the addition of tannin-chitosan composite to synthetic cannabidiol directly influenced its transdermal diffusion properties and the tannin-chitosan composite was able to reduce synthetic cannabidiol permeability through the simulated skin membrane, thus increasing the time for its availability and enabling the potential to be developed as a controlled or sustained release delivery system that may lead to single-dose treatments.

The delivery technology aims to deliver both synthetic cannabinoids and natural extracts of cannabis in a potential number of ways such as topical gels, creams or ointments, oral or transdermal patches, and oral dosages. The delivery technology is a natural, non-toxic, biodegradable and biocompatible composite that combines a tannin material, which is derived from a plant group having antibacterial, antifungal, antioxidant and wound healing properties, and a chitosan material, which is derived from the crustacean group having blood-clotting and antimicrobial properties. The delivery technology has rapid onset of action and controlled or sustained release potential capabilities and may allow to combine multiple cannabinoids or cannabis extracts in one formulation. The delivery technology offers licensed medical cannabis producers and pharmaceutical companies new product opportunities and product brand extensions for various medical disorders. In addition to the potential of partnering the cannabinoid delivery technology to licensed medical cannabis producers and pharmaceutical companies, the Company seeks to develop novel products that target multi-billion dollar market opportunities such as pain (i.e. neuropathic, joint pain), dermatology (i.e. acne, psoriasis), wound healing applications (i.e. battle wounds, scarring), and liver diseases.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapies and technologies for the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors. Additional information on Revive is available at www.ReviveThera.com.

