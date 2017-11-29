HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that it has been selected by French co-working space provider Deskopolitan to power its access control system. Powered by Seos, HID Mobile Access enables roughly 200 users to access their co-working campus in the heart of Paris, conveniently and securely.

Deskopolitan serves entrepreneurs who need professional, reliable working spaces to build their businesses. Occupying a 1350m2 building, the office space provider offers 100 desks, six club offices and four meeting rooms in its Château d'Eau campus, enough to serve about 200 entrepreneurs at maximum capacity. The HID Mobile Access Software Developer Kit (SDK) is integrated into CoWork.io, a shared and collaborative workspace management solution designed for smart organizations, so entrepreneurs can use their smartphones to access the building, book desks, private offices and meeting rooms, and unlock the rooms at the time of their specific appointment.

"We have some great, high-potential start-ups here at Deskopolitan, and we strive to provide the best space-as-a-service solution to our clients," said Edouard Phélip, Chief Financial Officer of Deskopolitan. "HID Mobile Access helped us really modernize the user experience by enabling our clients to securely access our building and the rooms with their smartphones. It is innovative, intuitive and unobtrusive; it's a great fit for our services."

When Deskopolitan clients arrive at the door, they simply tap their iOS and Android devices to an HID iCLASS SE reader via NFC, or twist their phone from a distance to gain access using Bluetooth Smart.

"HID Mobile Access was designed to meet the needs of today's busy and dynamic environments," said Harm Radstaak, Vice President and Managing Director of Physical Access Control Solutions with HID Global. "It is ideal for co-working spaces that require high security and nimble ID management in cases where building access needs to be granted and revoked for a new set of people on a regular basis."

Deskopolitan's clients are always on the move. To effectively secure the campus perimeter and its facilities, the company needed a mobile access solution that effectively controls user access 24/7. The HID Mobile Access portal meets both requirements. Through it, the co-working space provider can easily provision or revoke mobile IDs, streamlining management with zero compromise on security.

Edouard Phélip added, "Since we're working with some of the most passionate entrepreneurs and successful start-ups, security is paramount. HID Global, being a leader in security solutions, instills us and our clients with confidence. We are already exploring deeper integration of HID's technologies to further enhance our campus in areas such as network printing and locker storage."

Watch the Deskopolitan video.

About Deskopolitan

Deskopolitan takes inspiration from new-age working styles to develop a premium network of shared, flexible and personalized working spaces. Deskopolitan goes for innovative spaces and unprecedented services in the heart of Paris to make its clients daily life easier.

Château d'Eau campus opened in January 2017 in the 10th arrondissement and provides its members with a coffee shop, phone booths, domiciliation, mailbox, locker, print and concierge services, a shower, a barbershop and nail bar and also a relaxation and massage room.

Deskopolitan is preparing a second co-working space in a former distillery of 6,000 square meters in the 11th arrondissement. In this exceptional urban campus, members will be able to work while enjoying a park of 1,000 square meters, and other original services such as: a vegetable garden, a nursery, a gym and even a hotel residence.

About CoWork.io:

Thanks to its diverse offer (SaaS solution, connected objects and services), CoWork.io offers an innovative management solution for shared and collaborative workspaces. Cowork.io brings flexibility and well-being to employees while optimizing workspaces. Based in Paris, CoWork.io is a French startup that already works with a large client base.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2017 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo the Chain Design, are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171129005462/en/

Contacts:

HID Global

Anthony Petrucci, 512-776-9225

Senior Director, Corporate Communications Public Affairs

apetrucci@hidglobal.com