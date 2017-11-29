Šiauliai, Lietuva" 2017-11-29 15:04 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the 9 months of 2017 the Gubernija AB sustained unaudited losses of EUR 264 thousand. In the same period of the previous year the company sustained losses of EUR 188 thousand. The Company result is driven by declining sales marked because of the changes in the adjusted excise tax and applicable the administration fees of Deposit System.



We present the unaudited interim condensed financial statements for the nine months of the year 2017 and confirmation of the responsible persons.



This information is also available at www.gubernija.lt.





Gubernija AB General Manager Vijoleta Dunauskiene +370-41-591900



