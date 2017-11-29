MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE: DOS) discovers new gold occurrences 8 km west of K2, up to 6.72 grams per ton gold in rocks and significantly up to 233 ppb gold in B-horizon 50 m apart, some 700 m down-ice of electromagnetic conductor anomalies.

Prospecting and mapping was carried out by Dios Exploration on K2 in 2017, along Lower Eastmain Greenstone belt, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec. Special effort was put on Attila showings extents, on the magnetic lineament along southwest margin of Kali plug and on the Western (inputs/vtem) conductor area.

At western end of wholly-owned K2 gold-silver-copper property, previous airborne geophysical surveys defined a non-outcropping three-kilometer long electromagnetic conductor at margin of Kali plug and adjacent volcanics: WI-target (9 inputs & vtem anomalies). The inputs may be interpreted as two parallel eastwest conductors at southeast limit of a 4 x 0.5 km low magnetic anomaly. Further west, additional inputs-EM conductors extend for a minimum strike length of 7-8 kilometer within favourable volcanic rocks.

Reconnaissance was difficult due to bogs overlying most of western inputs. A single soil test-line of 4 samples was possible over two NE-SW drumlins between 2 inputs, and two of these B-horizon samples (50m apart) show very significant gold contents, i.e. 49 and 283 ppb gold. This B-horizon gold-in-soil anomaly remains open to the north (bog) and laterally. Along same drumlin, a glacial rock boulder with 1% pyrite assayed 6.72 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag & 0.12% Cu. Some 700 meters east of the goldbearing boulder is a non-outcropping 1 km-long vtem conductor coincidental with the three most eastern inputs. Systematic soil-sampling along the drumlin as well as induced polarization over the WI-target are planned. Processing of available airborne mag-vtem data for disseminated/ weak conductors (apparent induced polarization) is in progress.

About 8 km east of WI-target, the main Attila showing, a chalcopyrite-rich stringer/ quartz- chlorite- carbonate stockwork zone extending over 75m and about 5-15m wide yielded up to 8.08 g/t Au, 96.7 g/t Ag, 2.43% Cu & 0.17% Zn. A total of 13 rock samples collected in 2016 from the "Attila Zone" averaged grades of 1.07 g/t Au, 38.8 g/t Ag, 1.25% Cu & 0.01% Bi. Approximately 100m north, Attila-North, a plurimetric sub-parallel horizon extending over 50m with narrow quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins, returned five samples greater than 1 g/t Au (up to 3.64 g/t Au & 26.7 g/t Ag in 2016).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Easting m Northing m Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 308300 5793881 1.625 54.7 1.960 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 308535 5794204 0.732 3.2 0.071 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 308536 5794204 0.762 28.5 0.039 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 308551 5794204 0.456 4.3 0.029 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 308554 5794227 0.342 0.5 0.002 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 308555 5794082 0.338 0.5 0.005 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2017 work extended Attila another 150-200m east:

Induced polarization is considered over Attila area west of Kali fault.

Magnetic tilt lineament suggests that similar favourable volcanic environment hosting most of the K2 gold-copper-silver sulphidic mineralization (Attila-type: PY-CPY-MC/CL-SI-AK stringers) extends to the west for 3 kilometers along the Kali intrusion. About 2.5km west of Attila, the new Tikka showing that is composed of a sericitized & silicified felsic dyke (15-25m thick) hosting 1-3% disseminated pyrite, with cm concentrations of 5-10% pyrite & tr-1% malachite/chalcopyrite in the foliation. That prospective mineralized altered dyke injected within dacite striking NNE was followed over a 360m-strike and remains open in both directions. Located 1km further east, the Vichnu showing is composed of sulfurized (py-cpy) dacite along metric QP dykes. Best 2017 assays of these mineralisation are:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Easting m Northing m Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- T 305450 5793987 0.017 5 0.719 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- T 305342 5793970 1.485 23 0.473 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- T 305765 5794103 0.033 6.4 0.865 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- T 305415 5794050 1.700 3.5 0.118 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- V 306511 5794171 0.076 15.3 1.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- V 306520 5794166 0.062 11.1 1.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- T=TIKKA V=VICHNU

About 1km north of Attila, the new Brahma showing is composed of a set of N270-oriented cm fractures, well biotitized and silicified within dacites at the margin of the Kali QP. It is typically composed of 1-5% pyrite & 5-10% chalcopyrite (malachite) as fracture-filling with 1-2 % disseminated in the wall-rocks. Sampling returned the following results:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Easting m Northing m Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 307708 5794923 0.123 11.6 1.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 307700 5794911 0.202 9.9 0.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 307648 5794892 0.393 2.7 0.32 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

254 rock samples, 44 soil/B-horizon samples & 26 blanks were collected and sent for assays (Au-AA23 & ME-ICP41) at Val d Or ALS Global laboratory. Dios 2017 rock sampling returned 53 gold assays or 21% between 0.1 and 6.72 g/t Au, including 5 samples greater than 1.0 g/t Au (6.72, 1.92, 1.7, 1.625 & 1.485 g/t Au). Gold is associated with significant silver values grading up to 148.0 g/t Ag, including 27 samples over 10.0 g/t Ag or 11% & 37 samples over 5.0 g/t Ag or 15% and copper values up to 3.62%, with 40 samples over 0.1% Cu or 16% & 11 samples over 1.0% Cu or 4%. One sample graded 1.34% Zn and 5 samples are over 0.1% Zn.

This press release was prepared by Harold Desbiens, M.Sc. Geo and 43-101 QP.

