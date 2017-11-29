EXCHANGE NOTICE 29.11.2017 BONDS
BONDS LISTING ON 30.11.2017
1 bonds issued by Ålandsbanken Abp will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 30.11.2017. Please find identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
***
TIEDOTE 29.11.2017 LAINAT
LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 30.11.2017
1 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 30.11.2017 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Ålandsbanken Abp. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655132
