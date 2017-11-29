sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,082 Euro		+0,009
+0,84 %
WKN: A0M140 ISIN: CY0100470919 Ticker-Symbol: 5PS 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROSAFE SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
29.11.2017 | 15:28
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prosafe SE: Prosafe SE: Prosafe wins contract for Safe Swift in Mediterranean Sea

Prosafe acting as commercial managers for the Axis Offshore owned Safe Swift has won a contract to support the TechnipFMC managed Bahr Essalam, Phase II development in the Central Mediterranean Sea.

The Safe Swift accommodating over 200 persons will operate gangway connected to the Sabratha platform, which is situated approximately 110km off the Libyan coast in a water depth of approximately 190m.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com/)

Larnaca, 29 November 2017
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 47 80 78 13

Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 20

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)