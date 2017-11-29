MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- VigiLanz, a digital healthcare intelligence firm, announced today that users of its market-leading clinical intelligence platform now have direct access to the industry's top digital infectious disease content. Integrating content from The Sanford Guide lets clinicians and pharmacists take the critical next step in the antimicrobial de-escalation process by leveraging peer-reviewed recommendations on the latest treatments -- without having to exit the VigiLanz workflow.

Through its exclusive partnership with Sanford Guide, the most trusted name in the treatment of infectious disease, VigiLanz clients can access the full suite of digital infection disease content and associate it with specific rules. Users can then search comprehensive coverage of the latest clinician-designed treatment options for infectious diseases, syndromes, and pathogens from within the VigiLanz system, driving improved patient outcomes.

"The value of this partnership to our clients extends beyond their VigiLanz users to include any clinician or pharmacist in need of the actionable treatment recommendations, tailored for use in clinical scenarios, from anywhere across the enterprise," said VigiLanz Chairman and CEO Dr. David Goldsteen, MD, MBA.

Noting that the company's antimicrobial stewardship platform recently achieved the top overall satisfaction rating in the "Antimicrobial Stewardship 2017" performance report from KLAS Research, Goldsteen added, "The Sanford Guide's exceptional content and clinical guidance are the perfect complement to our nationally-recognized platform, advancing care quality and patient safety through industry-leading guidance on the treatment of infectious diseases."

The VigiLanz clinical intelligence platform leverages real-time monitoring of thousands of patient care data elements to help improve medication safety, antimicrobial stewardship, infection prevention, quality and care management, and patient safety. Its state-of-the-art rules engine analyzes that data and pushes alerts to clinicians at the point of care when interventions and other actions are necessary, driving significant improvements in safety, efficiency, performance, and reimbursement.

Trusted by clinicians in more than 100 countries, The Sanford Guide is optimized to minimize time-to-answer while providing comprehensive guidance at the point of care. With continually updated information based on the latest available evidence, focused anti-infective drug information, interactive dosing tables, and extensive links to references and related resources, The Sanford Guide provides actionable guidance that is accessible, concise, and reliable.

"By integrating The Sanford Guide's trusted clinical treatment recommendations with its top-rated clinical surveillance tools, VigiLanz is helping hospital and health systems take their approach to infectious disease and antimicrobial stewardship to the next level," said Sanford Guide CEO and Managing Editor Jeb Sanford.

For more information on the integrated VigiLanz-Sanford Guide solution, visit VigiLanz in booth #1641 during the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting And Exhibition, taking place Dec. 3-7 in Orlando, Fla.

About VigiLanz

Founded in 2001, VigiLanz Corporation (www.vigilanzcorp.com) is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS health care intelligence and predictive analytics. The firm is focused on aggregating disparate EHR transactional workflow and documentation data across health systems to identify real-time clinical issues that avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes and support preventive care along the entire health system continuum. VigiLanz supports a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to real-time inpatient and outpatient care. VigiLanz is shaping the emerging era of real-time health care by delivering enterprise intelligence technology and services that improve clinical outcomes, patient care and operational effectiveness.

Erik Johnson

952-232-6391

ejohnson@vigilanzcorp.com



