MSL Opens Office in the Czech Republic

PRAGUE, Nov.29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MSL today announced it has opened an office in Prague.

Effective immediately, Publicis' PR operations in the Czech Republic have become part of the MSL network and will be operated under the MSL brand in close collaboration with the other Publicis One agencies. The move strengthens MSL's global network, as well as links the PR capabilities in the Czech Republic to the full array of best-in-class strategic counsel and creative services and best practices that MSL provides around the world. MSL in the Czech Republic will be led by Michal Procházka as Director under the guidance of Sebastian Hejnowski, CEO at MSL CEE. Michal Procházka will report to Tomás Varga, CEO of Publicis One in the Czech Republic. MSL in the Czech Republic is part of Publicis One.

"We do PR in a different way. At MSL, we provide complex strategic and data-based counsel leading toeffective processes and impactful communication. Thus, we help our clients to make their stories heard and manage communications challenges in today's world," said MSL CZ Director Michal Procházka.

Tomás Varga, CEO of Publicis One in the Czech Republic, added: "The new MSL Prague office combines theexpertise and capabilities of both the global MSL network and the other Publicis One agencies under the concept of Power of One. In this model, all agency brands share an operational backbone, combining their power and skills required to win. Power of One delivers a common purpose, a powerful spirit, shared behaviors, great character and a relentless focus on our clients."

"Our clients value our ability to meet their needs for influence and impact on the ground in the markets where they do business. We continue to build one of the strongest global footprints among the large PR networks," emphasized Peter Steere, MSL's EMEA Chairman.

After introducing the new Czech MSL office in Prague, Peter Steere participated in an expert panel discussion on the topic of employer branding, one of four fields identified by MSL as fundamental for the Czech market both present and future. MSL also plans to build on its expertise in millennials, artificial intelligence andininfluence, an area of communication that continues to grow rapidly around the world.

About MSL

MSL is Publicis Groupe's public relations and integrated communications network, one of the world's largest. It provides strategic counsel and creative thinking while championing its clients' interests through fearless and insightful campaigns that engage multiple perspectives and holistic thinking to build influence and deliver impact. With more than 3,100 people across more than 110 offices worldwide, MSL is also the largest PR network in Europe, and the fastest growing in China and India.

About Publicis One

Publicis One is a global communications enterprise that brings together Publicis Groupe's agency capabilities and expertise under one roof. Built with clients' interest at the center, Publicis One recognizes the simultaneous need for specialization and integration in marketing today. Led by Jarek Ziebinski, Global CEO, Publicis One operates across Publicis Groupe's four Solutions: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide with MSL, Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi and BBH), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449), Publicis.Sapient (DigitasLBi, SapientRazorfish, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health (Digitas Health, Publicis LifeBrands, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness). The Publicis One operation, with more than 8,000 employees in 55 countries, is spread across Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. We are united behind Publicis Groupe's ambition to deliver on the value of "The Power of One" to clients. For more news on Publicis One, please follow us on Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

