Global CMOS Camera Module Market to Mark CAGR of 16.4% Over Next 10 Years - Marketresearch.biz

NEW YORK, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global CMOS Camera Module Market By Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive, and Others), Product Type And Region - Global Forecast To 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the global CMOS camera module market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. According to report The global CMOS camera module market was valued at US$ 14,693.7 Mn in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 66,449.0 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2017 to 2026.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/611427/MarketResearchBiz_Logo.jpg )



A complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) camera module includes a camera lens and CMOS image sensor. CMOS is a technology used for making low power integrated circuits. CMOS chips have integrated amplifiers and A/D converters, which help to lower the cost of a camera.

Do inquire about report before purchasing here:https://marketresearch.biz/report/cmos-camera-module-market/inquiry

Global CMOS Camera Module Market: Market Dynamics

According to the report, a major factor driving growth of the market is rise in adoption of CMOS camera sensors in camera of smartphones. In addition, factors such as increasing adoption of picture sharing on social networking applications such as snapchat, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, etc., which require high resolution and high-quality cameras to capture pictures is further driving growth of the global CMOS camera module market. Moreover, adoption is increasing significantly in various end-use industries such as automotive owing to cost effectiveness of CMOS camera modules.

Growing adoption of CMOS image sensors in medical applications and devices for endoscopy, X-ray imaging, and intra-oral products and increasing innovations in CMOS camera sensors coupled with increasing demand for CMOS in various civilian and defense applications is further expected to create high potential opportunities for existing as well as new players in the target market.

A major and growing trend in the market is rising installation of cameras in commercial, residential, and industrial applications such as for monitoring traffic movement, ensuring security and safety at banks, malls, shopping centers, hospitals, institutions, military facilities and locations, ports, airports and railway stations etc. In addition, the rising trend and shift towards automation in various industries driven by technological advancements, reducing cost of CMOS sensors with improved picture quality is further expected to drive market growth over the next 10 years.

According to CMOS camera module market infographics published on MarketResearch.Biz, revenue from 13 MP and Hogher expected to increase 5.2X between 2016 and 2026.

Global CMOS Camera Module Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global CMOS camera module market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global CMOS camera module market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Global CMOS Camera Module Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of application, product type, and region. The application segment includes consumer electronics, automotive, and others. Product type segment includes 5MP and lower, 8MP, and 13MP and higher. The regions covered in the analysis are The Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW).

By application: Consumer electronics segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 16.7%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share in the application segment.

By product type: 8MP segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share among the product type segments, registering a CAGR of over 16.5% over the forecast period.

By region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global CMOS camera module market in 2016, and is expected to record highest CAGR of over 18.0% between 2017 and 2026.

Browse Complete Report's Table Of Content Here:https://marketresearch.biz/report/cmos-camera-module-market/toc

Global CMOS Camera Module Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global CMOS camera module market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Cowell E Holdings Inc., LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, BYD Company Limited, Chicony Electronics CO., Ltd., Global Optics, Inc., Lite-On Technology Corporation, MCNEX CO. LTD., Misumi Electronics Corp., Q Technology (Group) Company Limited, PARTRON Co., Ltd., Primax Electronics Ltd., STMicroelectronics, and Truly Opto-electronics.

The Global CMOS Camera Module Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global CMOS camera module market for 2017-2026.

Related Market Reports:

Smartphone 3D Camera Market:https://marketresearch.biz/report/smartphone-3d-camera-market/

Wearable Camera Market: https://marketresearch.biz/report/wearable-camera-market/

4k Tv Market: https://marketresearch.biz/report/4k-tv-market/

Curved Televisions Market:https://marketresearch.biz/report/curved-televisions-market/

About Us:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

Like us on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/marketresearch.biz

Follow on Google+:https://plus.google.com/u/0/110823373760723250791

Contact Us:

Lawrence John

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300

New York City, NY 10170,

United States

Email ID: inquiry@marketresearch.biz

Tel: +1 347 826 1876



Website: https://marketresearch.biz

Referral Website:http://medicalherald24.com