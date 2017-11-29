Chubb launches enhanced Travel Smart app for business travellers

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb has today launched its enhanced Travel Smart app. The latest version of the service provides travel information and safety alerts for business travellers around the world and is designed to help companies meet their Duty of Care requirements for employees travelling on business.

Chubb Travel Smart has already been downloaded by thousands of business travellers across Europe. The new version of the app, which has been re-written from the ground-up, provides an enhanced range of features and services designed to help business travellers to stay safe and to assist employers in meeting their Duty of Care obligations.

It is backed by Chubb's award-winning service - Chubb this month won Group Travel and PA Team of the Year at the prestigious Underwriting Service Awards, held in association with Insurance Post.

The latest version of Chubb Travel Smart employs state-of-the-art information mining technology to enable swifter identification and communication of potential threats based on the traveller's location or planned destination. The app aggregates and filters information from thousands of different sources globally, including news media, government institutions, security and health information databases and social media. All the information is reviewed 24/7 by a team of experts to ensure accurate and timely alerts are pushed to users, wherever they may be in the world. The end result is that threats and alerts are normally verified and communicated to travellers within 15-20 minutes of an incident occurring, with further updates pushed to users if there is an emerging situation or threat.

Chubb Travel Smart also provides business travellers with easily accessible country-specific information and pre-travel advice. It also gives them instant connectivity to essential services and information when abroad, such as 24/7 365 emergency medical or security assistance, local emergency services and location-based alerts and security threats.

The app also includes useful information and travel advice such as passport and visa requirements, information about the quality of local health care facilities, recommended vaccinations, a currency converter, embassy locator and a handy medical database of conditions and medications, including alternative generic drug names and brands, any possible side-effects, possible interactions with other drugs and any specific advice for pregnant women.

The app links to an online dashboard, which has also been significantly updated. The new dashboard enables risk, HR and security managers to quickly identify any potential threats. At the touch of a button they can easily locate and see any alerts their people have received. They can also send essential messages to travellers, such as changes to their itinerary or ask them to check-in and confirm they are safe if there is an alert in their vicinity.

Stéphane Baj, Regional Director, for Corporate and Affinity Accident & Health - Europe, Eurasia & Africa at Chubb said:

"The new version of the Chubb Travel Smart app, represents a real step-change, delivering significant improvements to both travellers and the people tasked with the responsibility of ensuring they stay safe. Many of the new features have been built in response to feedback we have received from our customers since launching the proposition nearly three years ago, so we are quietly confident that users will find the new app and online dashboard easier to use and even more powerful."

Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

