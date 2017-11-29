The Northern Territory government has given broad support to a plan to transition the territory to 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030, and announced new funding for rooftop solar and grid upgrades, after the release of a Roadmap to Renewables report on Monday.

The report's 11 recommendations - including the use of reverse auctions to contract new large-scale renewables, and the gradual, long-term replacement of the territory's gas power fleet with large-scale battery storage - have all been given support, or "in-principle" support, by the NT government.

In a statement on Monday, the government said it would provide $750,000 to the Territory-owned utility, Power Water, to develop and "a dynamic system model," which will ensure that increasing levels of renewable energy can be integrated into the grid in a stable and predictable way.

The government will also spend $4.5 million on household grants of up to $1000 to encourage rooftop solar uptake - currently installed on just 6 per cent of households, compared to 14 per cent on average.

The money will also be used to encourage the installation of battery storage and other smart technologies, like solar pool pumps, smart meters, efficient lighting, solar hot water, energy efficient appliances, and efficiency audits.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the shift to renewables would put "downward pressure" on the cost of electricity generation, while maintaining the energy network trifecta - oft-quoted by the federal government - of affordability, reliability ...

