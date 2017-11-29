

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said that Cyber Monday was the single biggest shopping day worldwide in the company's history, and the biggest day ever for small businesses and entrepreneurs selling on Amazon.



'Amazon customers shopped at record levels during the Turkey 5, ordering hundreds of millions of products from toys to fashion to electronics and Amazon devices. Customers ordered nearly 140 million items from small businesses alone and this is just the beginning of the holiday season. We'll continue to offer incredible deals and a vast selection of unique products, with fast and free shipping options all season long, and every day.'



Amazon said that customers ordered hundreds of millions of products on Amazon from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday 2017 is now the single biggest shopping day in Amazon's history, surpassing Prime Day 2017. Amazon App orders on Cyber Monday 2017 increased more than 50 percent, worldwide year over year. On Cyber Monday, the best-selling item was the Echo Dot. With new lower prices on turkeys and Prime members receiving an even deeper discount this year, Whole Foods Market in the U.S. broke its all-time record of turkeys sold during the Thanksgiving season.



'Cyber Monday was our biggest holiday sales day ever, with thousands of unit sales, and a 30 percent increase in sales over Cyber Monday 2016,' said Kelly Fedio, Founder of One Savvy Life, based in Redondo Beach, Calif.



