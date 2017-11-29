

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Unite workers union said that Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L, LYG) has informed staff that they will be closing another 49 branches of the Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank, resulting in 99 job losses.



Unite has warned the bank that the ongoing bank branch closure program is undermining their vision for growth and leaves more local communities without access to valued local banking.



Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer said, 'Lloyds Banking Group needs to halt this unnecessary bank branch closure program. Local communities are making it clear that the closure of their local branch excludes customers who cannot use digital means to conduct their financial transactions.'



Rob MacGregor, said, 'Having returned to profitability LBG needs to stop ignoring its corporate social responsibilities. Just over six months ago the bank announced the closure of 100 branches and today another 49 branches. The news today will not be welcomed by staff or the customers left with no access to local banking.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX