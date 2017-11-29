Mayar Capital Management Ltd is pleased to announce that its flagship product, Mayar Fund (Bloomberg: MAYARFD KY), has received Morningstar's highest rating, 5-stars, for the overall period of returns as of October 31, 2017. The rating is based on risk-adjusted returns.

Mayar Capital's Managing Partner, Abdulaziz A. Alnaim, commented, "the Mayar team and I are very excited to receive a five-star rating from Morningstar. It further confirms our belief that long-term success comes from sticking to our value investing strategy, our checklist-driven investment process, and Mayar Capital's Partnership Principles." He further added, "I continue to believe that even in a world that seems to be ruled by short-termism, patience, discipline, and the long view will continue to payoff for us and our partners."

Mayar Fund's (Bloomberg: MAYARFD KY) principal investment objective is to achieve long-term growth of capital by investing in equities and other securities to generate satisfactory risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

MORNINGSTAR RATING FOR FUNDS

This is a proprietary Morningstar data point.

Morningstar rates mutual funds and ETFs from 1 to 5 stars based on how well they've performed (after adjusting for risk and accounting for sales charges) in comparison to similar funds and ETFs.

Within each Morningstar Category, the top 10% of funds and ETFs receive 5 stars and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. Funds and ETFs are rated for up to three time periods-three-, five-, and 10-years and these ratings are combined to produce an overall rating. Funds and ETFs with less than three years of history are not rated.

Ratings are objective, based entirely on a mathematical evaluation of past performance. They're a useful tool for identifying funds and ETFs worthy of further research, but shouldn't be considered buy or sell signals.

For more information visit http://www.morningstar.com/InvGlossary/morningstar_rating_for_funds.aspx

Morningstar Rating as of 31/10/2017

ABOUT MAYAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Mayar Capital Management aims to generate excess returns over the long term by applying a disciplined value investing strategy across global securities markets. Mayar Capital Group, its subsidiaries and affiliates, provide investment advisory and asset management services to institutions, family offices, and high net-worth individuals globally.

For more information about Mayar Capital visit www.mayarcapital.com

Visit Mayar Fund's profile on Morningstar at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/funds/snapshot/snapshot.aspx?id=F00000Z17Q

