Two claim blocks staked, adding 2343.5 Ha to property area

"East Extension Block" encompasses geophysically inferred strike extension of the K1-1 deposit and a known gold prospect

"Airport Block" encompasses at least two bands of iron formation with associated conductor

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2017) - Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSXV: CDC) ("Cadillac" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recently completed staking has increased the Thierry Project's property size to 7,765.5Ha, hosting the Thierry underground mine copper and platinum group minerals deposit and the K1-1 surface copper deposit, just outside of the Town of Pickle Lake, NW Ontario. Two blocks, the East Extension and the Airport, were staked in order to cover known mineralization and prospective targets.