WASHINGTON, D.C. -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense and homeland security markets, today announced the company's training support staff performed program management and training support for Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA's) activated Personnel Mobilization Center (PMC) at the agency's Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP) in response to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Under the contract, Apprio's training staff played a vital role in the coordination and scheduling all of the support required to train the surge capacity force from all across the nation. Apprio's work with the response surge capacity force involved overall coordinated management and logistics, student scheduling and registration, transportation, in-processing, badging, classroom material and customer service.

Apprio's training support staff processed 5,335 responders who completed 12,409 courses in less than two months through the CDP facility. This feat equaled almost one-third of the annual resident training conducted by CDP.

"With the PMC activated, Apprio's staff immediately went to work on the unexpected mission to support the hurricane response, which halted the normal training schedule and required us to redirect operations," said Darryl Britt, Apprio president. "I'm proud of the Apprio team. We worked seven days a week, and sometimes more than 12 hours a day, to meet the mission requirements and ensure an effective response. Our team played an important role in helping the nation prepare and train emergency surge personnel to respond to very serious disasters."

Apprio staff members have led and participated in national level responses for a broad range of natural and man-made emergencies, and this real-world experience benefits its customers. Dedicated to providing program management services, training and technology solutions to public sector customers, Apprio's focus is to be a top-tier provider of specialized solutions to critical issues, particularly for the homeland security and emergency management, health and defense markets.

Apprio brings real-world experience in the field of emergency management, preparedness and response. The company's portfolio of capabilities spans program and project management, training and exercises, credentialing, application development, systems integration, and operations and maintenance.

