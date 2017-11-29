

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - NBC News, owned by cable giant Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA), has fired its lead morning news anchor Matt Lauer following a complaint of 'inappropriate sexual behavior.'



The announcement was made Wednesday morning by Lauer's co-host on 'Today' show, Savannah Guthrie. After making the announcement, Guthrie gripped the hand of Hoda Kotb, who was brought in as an emergency substitute host.



Guthrie said, 'As I'm sure you can imagine, we are devastated, and we are still processing. I will tell you right now, we do not know more than what I just shared with you. But we will be covering this story as reporters, as journalists.'



NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said in a memo to staff, 'On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment.'



Lack noted that while it was the first complaint about Lauer's behavior in the over 20 years he has been with the network, the company was also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.



President Donald Trump responded to Lauer's firing later on Twitter.



'Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack's past!,' Trump tweeted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX