Compound Feed Market Worth 530.92 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Compound Feed Marketby Ingredient (Cereals, Cakes & Meals, By-products, and Supplements), Form (Mash, Pellets, and Crumbles), Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, and Aquaculture), Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market for compound feed, in terms of value, is estimated at USD 428.09 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 530.92 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4 % from 2017.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse123 Market Data Tables and63 Figures spread through200Pages and in-depth TOC on"Compound Feed Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/compound-feed-market-12564156.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Increasing demand for meat and dairy products and increasing focus on innovations in the animal husbandry sector have led to increased consumption of compound feed. Furthermore, the growth of domestic and international food chains and restaurants, growth in feed production and organized livestock sector in developing countries, and increasing awareness toward precision nutrition techniques are other factors driving the global Compound Feed Market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=12564156

The cereals segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period.

In 2016, on the basis of ingredients, the cereals segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of both value and volume. Cereals are the major source of energy and are used in a higher quantity to fulfill the energy requirements of livestock. High energy diets majorly consisting of cereals and the increasing demand for high energy diets to enhance the performance of the livestock have resulted in the growth in the demand for cereals.

Poultry: The fastest-growing livestock in the Compound Feed Market

In 2016, the poultry segment accounted for the largest share of the Compound Feed Market, in terms of value, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. There is an increasing demand for white meat across the globe as the demand for a high protein diet is increasing. This has led to an increase in the production of poultry, which has ultimately fueled the demand for poultry feed. Also, the increasing commercialization of poultry in the developing countries has driven the consumption of compound feed.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=12564156

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global Compound Feed Market

Asia Pacific is one of the largest producers of livestock and animal-based products in the world, with China being a major producer. Growing production, as well as the consumption of livestock and livestock-based products in this region, has enabled livestock producers to utilize compound feed. The major drivers in this region are growth in the regional population, rise in disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization, especially in China, India, and Japan, and continuous modernization in the feed industry. Apart from this, the increasing feed production and huge potential for the aquaculture segment have boosted the scope of compound feed in the region.

This report studies marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies such as Cargill (US), ADM (US), New Hope Group (China), Charoen Pokphand Food (Thailand), Land O'Lakes (US), Nutreco (Netherlands), Guangdong Haid Group (China), ForFarmers (Netherlands), Alltech (US), Feed One Co. (Japan), J.D. Heiskell & Co. (US), and Kent Nutrition Group (US).

Browse Related Reports

Feed Additives Market by Type (Amino Acids, Phosphate, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors & Sweeteners, Antibiotics, Minerals, Antioxidants, Non-protein Nitrogen), Livestock, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/feed-additives-market-870.html

Aquafeed Market by End User (Fish, Mollusks, and Crustaceans), Ingredient (Soybean, Corn, Additives, Fish meal, Fish oil), Additive (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino acids, Feed enzymes, Feed Acidifiers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aquafeeds-market-1151.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets