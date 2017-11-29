eBay Reveals the Nation's Favourite Leading Ladies

LONDON, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In the lead up to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, eBay has revealed that Rey is the nation's favourite female movie character with fans searching almost 7,000 times every hour for the galactic leading lady since her first appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. [1]

eBay's ranking of our favourite on-screen fictional females reveals a shift away from princesses in pretty dresses and tiaras, to war heroines and super heroes armed with weapons and specialist powers. Joining Rey in the top ranking is the iconic Wonder Woman with searches for the super hero increasing 13 times over since the launch of the film earlier this year.[2]

A second Star Wars character, Princess Leia, is also among the nation's favourite leading ladies with almost 800 searches for Princess Leia on eBay in the UK every hour. [3] The archaeologist come adventurer, Lara Croft, comes in at twelfth place in the ranking in her iconic camouflage trousers, crop top and armed backpack, battling her way to survival. [4]

Despite a significant rise in the popularity of less conventional female role models, the classic Disney princesses are still among some of the nation's favourite female characters, with almost 500 searches every hour on eBay.co.uk for the beauty that is Princess Belle and 400 searches per hour for everybody's favourite little mermaid, Ariel. [5]

Barbie is still holding her own in the ranking with 15 searches for the doll on eBay per minute.[6] It is also no surprise that Frozen's Elsa comes in sixth place in the ranking with frozen products flying off the virtual shelves last year at a rate of three items per minute.[7]

Whether you are a Rey looking for a lightsaber to fight off the dark force, or a Princess Belle in search of a beautiful new yellow ball gown - eBay.co.uk is the one stop marketplace with all you need this Christmas to be whatever leading lady you choose.

To satisfy the growing demand for physical media, eBay has recently launched The Entertainment Shop, a curated one-stop shop for books, film, music and games.

About eBay:

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2016, eBay enabled $84 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit http://www.ebayinc.com.

For more information, please contact eBay@hellolaunch.co.uk or call +44-(0)-207-758-3900

[1] Data taken from eBay.co.uk search data 1st May 2017-15th October 2017

[2] Data taken from eBay.co.uk search data 1st May 2017-15th October 2017

[3] Data taken from eBay.co.uk search data 1st January 2015 - 25th October 2017

[4] Data taken from eBay.co.uk search data 1st January 2015 - 25th October 2017

[5] Data taken from eBay.co.uk search data 1st May 2017-15th October 2017

[6] Data taken from eBay.co.uk search data 1st January 2015 - 25th October 2017

[7] Data taken from eBay.co.uk sales data 24th October 2016 - 21st January 2017