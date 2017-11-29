Research begins in São Paulo to explore the role of nanotechnology as a delivery system for future medicines

Anticipated that nanotechnology will improve the bioavailability, efficacy and safety of oral medicines

Initial research areas to cover reproductive medicine and women's health, gastroenterology and urology

Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Aché Laboratórios Farmacêuticos today announced the inauguration of their joint nanotechnology centre in São Paulo, Brazil. Focused exclusively on nanotechnology research and development, the centre forms the first phase in a long term collaboration to optimise patient care through enhanced drug delivery systems and product solutions.

The Nanotechnology Innovation Laboratory Enterprise (NILE) centre and associated research programme will explore nanotechnology to advance the delivery characteristics of existing medicines, create novel devices and find new formulations for poorly soluble drugs. For example, for patients who currently receive treatment by injection, this new technology has the potential to transform their ongoing care with new oral options. Researchers will investigate how nanotechnology might improve the bioavailability, efficacy and safety profile of oral medicines, and alleviate any unwanted toxicity resulting from non-specific distribution.

Initial research projects will utilise each company's therapeutic strengths. Ferring will provide expertise on peptides and proteins in reproductive medicine and women's health, gastroenterology and urology, and Aché will provide knowledge on how to expedite the development of new therapeutic entities with different technical properties.

"Using nanotechnology to administer peptide and protein-based medicines orally could be a significant step forward for the ease of delivery for this important class of drugs," said Alan Harris, Senior Vice President, R&D, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "Ferring's pioneering work in reproductive medicine and women's health is devoted to providing next generation solutions that improve outcomes and better serve the needs of our patients. If we can provide patients with more convenient dosing, we will help to improve adherence and ensure that patients receive the greatest benefit from treatment."

"In recent years, considerable investment has been made in Brazil to harness the potential of nanotechnology. Our established strength in using radical innovation to create new assets, whether synthetic, herbal, biologicals or nutraceuticals, combined with the rich source of natural compounds existing within Brazilian biodiversity, places us in a unique position to lead future cutting-edge science," said Stephani Saverio, head of Innovation of Aché. "Nanotechnology has huge potential to address the challenges associated with today's drug delivery systems and to optimise future care."

The NILE centre is anticipated to be a global hub for future drug discovery and development. The inauguration ceremony brought together leading experts from the field of nanotechnology as well as dignitaries from the Ministry of Health of Brazil and government officials.

About Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology is a branch of technology focused on understanding and controlling matter at the very smallest scales. At nanoscale, properties can be very different when compared to those with which we are familiar. Such properties mean that nanotechnology has the potential to optimise current drug delivery technologies, and offers many opportunities to create new drug delivery systems, formulations for poorly soluble drugs and novel devices. In addition to the potential advantages of enhancing systemic administration, nanoparticulate drug delivery systems can also be used for site-specific delivery, thus alleviating unwanted toxicity due to nonspecific distribution, helping to improve patient compliance and provide favourable clinical outcomes. Nanotechnology platforms will help in the development of advanced drug-delivery systems to decrease the failure rate of new active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), bio-therapeutic agents and vaccines caused by poor absorption, or distribution, significant drug toxicity, and rapid metabolism or excretion.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals:

Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group active in global markets. A leader in reproductive and maternal health, Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years. Today, over one third of the company's research and development investment goes towards finding innovative treatments to help mothers and babies, from conception to birth. The company also identifies, develops and markets innovative products in the areas of urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and orthopaedics. Ferring has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries. For further information on Ferring or its products, visit www.ferring.com.

Ferring is on Twitter. Follow us @FerringNews at http://twitter.com/FerringNews

About Aché Laboratórios Farmacêuticos

Aché is a 100% Brazilian company with more than 50 years of operation in the pharmaceutical market with the objective of bringing more life to the persons, wherever they are. It has three industrial sites: Guarulhos (SP), São Paulo (SP), and Londrina (PR), and participation in Melcon do Brasil, and Bionovis, a Brazilian joint venture dedicated to research and development of biotechnology medicines. It employs 4,600 people and has one of the largest demand and sales generation forces in the pharmaceutical sector in Brazil. In order to meet the needs of healthcare professionals and consumers, Aché offers a portfolio of 326 brands in 804 submissions for prescription, generic and OTC (non-prescription) drugs, and it also acts in the segments of skin cosmetics, nutraceuticals, probiotic and biological segments. Ache's focus on innovation has been developing attractive products currently present in 20 countries of the Americas, Africa, and Asia. Ache's innovative products are being developed for registration in the world's most regulated markets. To know more about Aché, please visit www.ache.com.br.

