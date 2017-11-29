ADVISORY, 2017-11-29 16:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What: Slush, a conference that brings together the leading actors of the global tech scene to Helsinki, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell remotely from the Exhibition and Convention Center of Helsinki, Messukeskus.



In honor of the occasion, Adena Friedman, President & CEO, Nasdaq, will be joined by Marianne Vikkula, Chief Executive Officer, Slush, to ring the Opening Bell.



Where: Founder Stage Exhibition and Convention Center of Helsinki Messuaukio 1, 00520 Helsinki.



When: Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET



Slush Media Contact: Venla Väkeväinen +358 (0) 40 591 3450 venla.vakevainen@slush.org



Nasdaq Media Contact: Emily Pan (646) 441 5120 emily.pan@nasdaq.com



Maarit Bystedt + 358 (0)9 6166 7274 + 358 (0)40 555 2030 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com



About Slush Described by many as "Burning Man meets TED", Slush brings together the leading actors of the global tech scene to Helsinki for something very special. Slush is held each fall in Helsinki to bring together the leading actors in the global tech ecosystem to accelerate the growth of startups. In 2016, Slush had 17,500 attendees, including 2,300 startups, 1,100 investors and 610 journalists, together representing over 120 countries. Slush is a non-profit event, organized by a community of 2,500 students and future founder committed to serving the next generation of groundbreaking entrepreneurs.



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



