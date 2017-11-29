EMMBF Stock: Anticipating a Move Toward Higher Prices
It is not a secret that marijuana stocks have been performing extremely well. It is causing many investors to flock toward this sector, looking for the next stock primed to make a move.
I am focusing on Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF, CVE:EMC) stock because it has been lagging behind the pack, so it has either become a value play, and therefore it has some catching up to do, or something more ominous is in the works.
I am leaning towards the optimistic side, but to confirm that Emblem stock is making a move toward higher stock prices, I need EMMBF stock to put in some legwork to change the bearish trend.
