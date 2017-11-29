DGAP-Ad-hoc: Holmes Investment Properties PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Joint Venture Holmes Investment Properties Plc in advanced talks with prospective joint venture partner to co-fund Activity Centres 29-Nov-2017 / 15:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Holmes Investment Properties Plc in advanced talks with prospective joint venture partner to co-fund Activity Centres Holmes Investment Properties PLC (HIP) is in advanced talks with a leading property company to jointly fund the first venues for Mr David Lloyd's venture, "Adrenaline World." HIP's published plan is to finance and develop the first twelve of Mr Lloyd's Activity Centres over 5 years. The agreement under discussion would greatly strengthen HIP. In addition to sourcing and acquiring sites, the potential partners will bring a wealth of experience in developing sites that will bring further potential gains to the joint businesses of HIP and Mr David Lloyd. The partner specialises in land acquisition and development in the hotel, leisure, and retail sectors. In particular their skills will be invaluable to achieve the maximum profitability of sites, which could be split delivering mixed use schemes of leisure for HIP and Mr Lloyd and housing for their own business. In return, this will give Holmes Investment Properties access to larger, more suitable plots, which may lead to better profitability. Holmes Investment Properties has an exclusive arrangement with Mr David Lloyd's Company, DLAP Limited. CEO of HIP, Martin Helme said: "We are delighted that negotiations are progressing well. These potential partners have available land, a deep well of property development skills and a well-connected finance network. They dovetail neatly with the venue builder and architect we have signed up, too. HIP and Mr David Lloyd are ready to go. In the coming weeks, we are collectively focussing on getting the Option to Purchase agreements signed with landowners. This paperwork does take time, as any land deal must be absolutely watertight. We are grateful to our shareholders for their continued support and believe HIP has all the ingredients for a very successful venture." Contact: Martin Helme, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)7779 601541 or +44 (0)203 709 7120 Martin@hip-prop.co.uk Murray Harkin, The Lyndon Agency +44 (0)77852 54639 Murray@thelyndonagency.com 29-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Holmes Investment Properties PLC 53 Davies Street W1K 5JH London United Kingdom Phone: + 44 203 709 7120 E-mail: david@hip-prop.co.uk Internet: www.hip-prop.co.uk ISIN: GB00B61DTR94 WKN: A1H654 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin End of Announcement DGAP News Service 633887 29-Nov-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2017 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT)