PORTSMOUTH, N.H., 2017-11-29 16:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NACHA-The Electronic Payments Association announced Bottomline Technologies Paymode-X as a Preferred Partner for Business-to-Business (B2B) Payments. NACHA Preferred Partners are a select group of providers and innovators that contribute to NACHA's strategic efforts and the payments ecosystem by removing friction, increasing ease, accessibility and efficiency, or supporting sound risk management and security for ACH payments.



Bottomline Technologies makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure. Its Paymode-X solution is a payment network that helps businesses easily transition from paper to electronic payments, maximizing cost-savings, efficiency and security. It is a complete B2B payment solution, offering integrated virtual card, ACH and check payment processing.



"We are pleased to introduce Bottomline Technologies as our newest Preferred Partner," said Jane Larimer, chief operating officer of NACHA. "The world of payments is evolving. Payments are moving faster and are increasingly electronic. However, B2B payments have not evolved at the same pace as other types of payments because they can be more complex. Through its business-targeted solutions, Bottomline Technologies is supporting the electronification of B2B payments -- improving efficiencies, increasing savings and enhancing security. It is through solutions like Bottomline Technologies Paymode-X that B2B payments can begin to keep pace with the rapidly evolving payments landscape."



"Payments are part of every business. Making that payment process as smooth and seamless as possible is our number one priority," said Jessica Moran, General Manager, Cloud Payment Solutions, Bottomline Technologies. "As a NACHA Preferred Partner, we can bring a more simplified payment process to even more businesses, supporting the overall advancement of B2B payments."



About NACHA - The Electronic Payments Association: NACHA-The Electronic Payments Association is the steward of the ACH Network - one of the largest, safest and most reliable payment systems in the world. The ACH Network creates value and enables innovation by universally connecting all U.S. financial institutions, and moving money and information directly from one bank account to another. In 2016, there were 25 billion ACH payments made that moved $43 trillion.



NACHA also brings together diverse organizations to develop rules and standards to benefit payments ecosystem participants, including Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) and healthcare Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT).



By collaborating with other standards organizations and geographies, NACHA facilitates compatibility and integration with U.S. payments. Visit nacha.org for more information.



About Bottomline Technologies: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.



