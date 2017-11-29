Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Analysis 2014-2017 & Forecasts to 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 4.42 Billion

DUBLIN, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Analysis By Product (UV Cured, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone), By Application (Construction, Furniture, Transportation, Electronics), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global glass bonding adhesives market is expected to reach USD 4.42 billion by 2025, at a registered CAGR of 7.2%

Central & South America is estimated to witness high industry growth by 2025. The electronics & appliances and medical device applications are estimated to offer key opportunities for the industry growth.

UV curing, urethane, acrylics, and silicone are primarily utilized as bonding agents in various electronics & appliance products owing to their significant thermal barrier properties. Camera lens, computer screens, mobile displays, liquid crystal displays (LCD), LED display lamps, flat panel displays, and other electronic products require bonding agents for the adhesion of glass sheets with other composite and metal substrates.

Master Bond LLC offers LED curable glues for the efficient bonding of tinted or UV blocked glass substrates. The products are characterized by their outstanding light transmission properties, consistent process control, low energy consumption, and uniform intensity output.

Electronics & appliances is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities in the industry over the forecast period, especially in Asia Pacific. The presence of major electronic components, as well as appliance manufacturers in the region, is estimated to enhance the product assembly activities, thus promoting the use of superior glass bonding glue over the years ahead.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of revenue, electronics & appliances application in the glass glues industry is expected to rise at an estimated CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. This application segment constituted a revenue share of 12.7% in 2016.

The rising use of nanotechnology for improving the light curing process technologies of glass glues is expected to be a key technological trend in the next couple of years

SW Products Ltd., a UK-based adhesives provider offers Nano470 High Strength Adhesive. The product facilitates superior adhesion of glass to glass and to metal substrates. Nano470 can be cured by using a white fluorescent light and does not require UV light.

In June 2017 , DELO developed DELO PHOTOBOND GB4033, a new light-curing acrylate adhesive for applications in the consumer electronics sector. The product exhibits outstanding peel resistance against glass & plastic substrates and good sealing properties against humidity, moisture, and dust.

, DELO developed DELO PHOTOBOND GB4033, a new light-curing acrylate adhesive for applications in the consumer electronics sector. The product exhibits outstanding peel resistance against glass & plastic substrates and good sealing properties against humidity, moisture, and dust. In terms of revenue, the industry growth in Germany is estimated to expand at a predicted CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period

is estimated to expand at a predicted CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period In March 2017 , H.B. Fuller established a new regional office in Dubai , UAE, to cater to the rising demand for adhesives and sealants in the Middle East , Egypt , Germany , and India

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



Chapter 4 Glass Bonding Adhesives Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Glass Bonding Adhesives Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Glass Bonding Adhesives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M

The Dow Chemical Company

H.B. Fuller

Master Bond, Inc.

Sika AG

Kissel + Wolf GmbH

Bohle AG

Dymax Corporation

DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Permabond LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gbg5pv/glass_bonding





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716