United States Antimony Corporation: U.S. Antimony Reports Approval of Los Juarez Leach Plant Permit

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC") (NYSE American: UAMY) reported that SEMARNAT (the equivalent of the U.S. EPA) has issued USAMSA (a wholly owned subsidiary of USAC) the permit to construct a cyanide leach plant for the Puerto Blanco mill in Guanajuato, Mexico. The cyanide leach plant is designed to recover gold and silver from the flotation mill tailings of the Los Juarez gold-silver-antimony deposit in Queretaro, Mexico.

The Los Juarez deposit is 3.5 kilometers in length and over 1 kilometer in width. It has many of the signature elements of the Carlin gold mine and the Robert's Mountain over-thrust belt in Nevada. The deposit will be mined by open pit bulk mineable methods. Cyanide testing of the mill tailings has indicated excellent recoveries. The estimated recovery of the values after the caustic leach and cyanide circuit of the tailings is as follows (3.09 grams/metric ton gold equivalent at current prices):

Metal Assay Recovery Value Value /mt Gold 0.035 opmt 90% $1,286/oz $40.51 Silver 3.27 opmt 90% $17.01/oz $50.06 Antimony 0.652% 70% $3.80/lb $38.11 Total $128.68

Construction of the leach circuit has commenced. Initial projects will include placing a plastic membrane in the tailings pond which has already been excavated and construction of the cyanide leach plant building. In Montana, equipment on hand is being rehabilitated and additional new equipment is being built.

CEO John Lawrence said, "We are excited about receiving the cyanide leach permit for the Los Juarez gold-silver-antimony deposit after a lengthy and detailed application process. The pilot plant will establish major gold and silver production for USAC and pave the way for the mill expansion. We intend to fund the cyanide leach out of cash on hand and to ramp the pilot production in 2018. In addition, we continue to evaluate several financial opportunities presented to the Company that do not involve dilution of any kind that will be helpful in accelerating the Company's production in Mexico and overall profitability."

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

