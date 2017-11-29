

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - As many as 800 million workers worldwide could lose their jobs and be replaced due to automation by 2030, according to a new report by McKinsey & Co. This is equivalent to more than a fifth of the current global labor force.



The report by the research arm of McKinsey covers 46 nations and more than 800 occupations. Both developed and emerging countries would be impacted by automation.



According to the report, automation and artificial intelligence will lift productivity and economic growth, but millions of people worldwide may need to switch occupations or upgrade skills.



Globally, as many as 375 million workers may be required to switch occupational categories and learn new skills. Advanced economies such as the U.S. that have higher wages are more vulnerable to the adoption of labor-saving technology.



If automation spreads quickly through the workplace, the workers most affected would be machine operators, fast-food workers and back-office employees.



Meanwhile, jobs that are safest from the effects of automation involve managing people, high-level expertise and unpredictable environments. These jobs include engineers, scientists, health care providers, educators and IT professionals, as well as gardeners, plumbers and elder care providers.



Even if the adoption of automation is less rapid, some 400 million workers could still find themselves displaced by automation and would need to find new jobs over the next 13 years.



The consulting company noted that in the U.S., automation could destroy 39 million to 73 million jobs by 2030.



However, the report noted that there will be new jobs for the displaced workers to transition into, partly from automation itself. In many cases, the workers would have to learn new skills to do the work.



These jobs will include health-care providers for aging populations, technology specialists and even gardeners.



