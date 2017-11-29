

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump spoke by phone with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday following North Korea's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.



The White House said Trump and Moon both underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses not only to the U.S. and South Korea, but to the entire world.



Trump and Moon reaffirmed their strong condemnation of North Korea's reckless campaign to advance its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, the White House added.



The phone call came after North Korea launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that purportedly has the capability of reaching any part of the continental U.S.



Trump promised to address the situation during a meeting with Republican congressional leaders that was also attended by Defense Secretary James Mattis.



'I will only tell you that we will take care of it,' Trump told reporters on Tuesday. 'We have General Mattis in the room with us, and we've had a long discussion on it. It is a situation that we will handle.'



Trump suggested the missile launch would motivate Democratic leaders to negotiate on a government spending bill after they decided to skip the White House meeting.



Commenting on the North Korean missile launch, Mattis said the missile went higher than any missile previously tested by the reclusive communist nation.



'It's a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that could threaten everywhere in the world, basically,' Mattis said.



He added, 'In response, the South Koreans have fired some pinpoint missiles out into the water to make certain North Korea understands that they could be taken under fire by our ally.'



Reports indicate the North Korean missile soared to an altitude of 2,800 miles and flew for about 54 minutes before splashing down in the Sea of Japan approximately 600 miles from the launch site.



'If these numbers are correct, then if flown on a standard trajectory rather than this lofted trajectory, this missile would have a range of more than 13,000 kilometers (km) (8,100 miles),' said David Wright of the Union of Concerned Scientists.



He added, 'Such a missile would have more than enough range to reach Washington, D.C., and in fact any part of the continental United States.'



However, Wright said the missile likely carried a very light mock warhead and would be incapable of carrying a much heavier nuclear warhead such a long distance.



