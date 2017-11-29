sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: The Next Nemaska?

World-Class Drill Results from One of the World's Best Performing Lithium Stocks

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Considering that lithium explorer Far Resources Ltd.'s (CSE: FAT; OTC PINK: FRRSF; Frankfurt: F0R) stock price has been on an impressive run lately, one may wonder where this junior is heading?

Considering today's landmark announcement of new drill results, Far Resources could very well be on its way to becoming a senior within the next years!

Today's announcement of the new set of drill results from Dyke #1 at the Zoro Lithium Project in Manitoba, Canada, underpin the argument of a world-class lithium project.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3855-The-Next-Nemaska

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3864-Die-naechste-Nemaska

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research


