TOPHOTELPROJECTS: Meet the Top 5-Star Hotel Brands in the Middle East

ROTENBURG AN DER WÜMME, Germany, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forbes Middle East, a region-specific version of one of the most popular business publications in the entire world, recently named its list of the top 5-star hotel brands in The Middle East, a group of 20 that was determined based on the status of their hotels in the region.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/612452/TOPHOTELPROJECTS_Armani.jpg )



At the top of the list is the Swiss hospitality company, "Mövenpick," which has 47 five star hotels spread throughout 10 countries in The Middle East, adding up to a total of 12,592 rooms. Mövenpick is followed by Hilton Hotels and Resorts, which has 29 hotels and 9,631 rooms spread throughout eight countries in the Middles East. In third place was Sheraton, which has a hospitality presence in 10 of the region's countries.

Forbes reports that to formulate its list, associated researchers screened more than 800 five star hotels from 190 total brands, gathering their information primarily from those hotels' web sites as well as from some of the other major travel websites within the industry. They also determined three benchmarks to use in the ranking: the number of countries that a brand is represented in, the total number of estimated hotels and rooms, and equal weights. This list, however, did not take into account the revenue numbers that were generated by each brand, and it did not calculate the average price of the rooms there. Neither of those financial concerns were factored into this study, meaning that sheer quantity of properties and their spread were the backbone of this ranking.

Of the top 20 brands that landed on Forbes' list, there were 375 hotels and resorts that added up to a grand total of 116,454 rooms in 17 total countries, those countries being: Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Jordan, Morocco, Qatar, Lebanon, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Tunisia, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Palestine, and Algeria.

The three most dominant countries were no surprise, with those being Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the U.A.E., which is home to the red hot tourism market of Dubai, one of - if not the most - popular markets in the entire world. Hotels and resorts in those three countries take up 66.4 percent of the list, adding up to 349 total properties and 71.9 percent of total rooms, with 83,711 rooms. These are numbers that are nothing to scoff at.

The other brands represented on the list include: InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Rotana Hotels and Resorts, Radisson Blu, Le Meridien, Sofitel Hotels and Resorts, Marriott Hotels and Resorts, and Four Seasons, among others.

Middle East project pipeline

Let's take a look at a few other projects currently under construction in the Middle East

Mövenpick Hotel Dubai Media City

The Mövenpick Hotel Dubai Media City will be built adjacent to the 'innovation hub' announced by the Dubai Government. This will be a new centre for communications and technology facilities. [READ MORE]

Hilton Abu Dhabi Saadiyat Island Resort

This is a resort which is developing on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. The Hilton Abu Dhabi Saadiyat Island Resort will have a prime location at Saadiyat Beach, one of seven distinct districts making up Saadiyat Island. [READ MORE]

Sheraton Erbil Hotel

The new Sheraton Erbil Hotel will comprise standard guest rooms and suites. The hotel will also feature extensive dining, conference and leisure facilities. [READ MORE]

More information on Middle East hotel projects can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in hotel construction information in the international hospitality industry.

Media Contact:

press@tophotel.news

Phone: +54-11-5235-8064



Headquarters:

Rotenburg an der Wümme, 27356

Germany

Phone: +49-4261-4140-0