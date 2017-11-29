Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2017) - SilverCrest Metals (TSXV: SIL) (OTCQX: SVCMF) has released further surface and underground drill results from its ongoing Phase II Exploration Program at its Las Chispas Property. The company anticipates completing the program at its Sonora, Mexico-based Las Chispas Property by mid-January, which will include drilling a further 4,000 to 6,000 metres, primarily on the Babicanora extension.

The surface and underground drill program is designed to define readily accessible high-grade areas in the historic underground workings in the Las Chispas Vein and further define the Giovanni Vein.

The company is currently exploring nine of the 19 known epithermal veins on the Property with efforts focused on four of these veins, with the results to be incorporated into SilverCrest's maiden resource estimate anticipated in Q1 2018.

The most significant results for this release are in Hole LC17-72, which returned 4.0 metres grading 18.61 grams per tonne gold and 696.2 grams per tonne silver, or 2,092 grams per tonne silver equivalent, including 0.8 metres grading 92.60 grams per tonne gold and 2,890.0 grams per tonne silver, or 9,835 grams per tonne silver equivalent.

Other significant results include Hole LC17-68 at 2.0 metres grading 5.85 gpt gold and 1,191.5 gpt silver, or 1,630 gpt silver equivalent, Hole LCU17-02 at 2.2 metres grading 9.42 gpt gold and 1,369.3 gpt silver, or 2,076 gpt silver equivalent, and Hole LCU17-04 at 6.3 metres grading 1.97 gpt gold and 241.4 gpt silver, or 389 gpt silver equivalent.

The table summarizes the most significant drill results for this release in the Las Chispas Area only.

HOLE No. From

(metres) To

(metres) Estimated True

Thickness

(metres) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Silver

Equivalent

(gpt)

75 Ag:1 Au Vein LC17-57 160.3 160.8 0.5 1.28 167.0 263 Varela















LC17-58 319.9 321.9 2.0 0.28 221.5 243 Un-Named

440.8 443.0 2.2 0.98 172.5 246 Las Chispas















LC17-60 100.6 102.7 2.1 2.28 469.5 641 La Blanquita















LC17-61 115.5 117.1 1.6 2.39 516.0 695 La Blanquita















LC17-65 243.0 244.5 1.5 13.22 2,006.7 2,999 Un-Named















LC17-66 134.2 135.6 1.4 1.15 132.2 218 Giovanni

221.7 222.7 1.0 1.30 160.0 258 Un-Named















LC17-68 106.0 108.0 2.0 5.85 1,191.5 1,630 Giovanni

138.9 140.0 1.1 0.05 320.0 324 Un-Named















LC17-69 168.2 169.8 1.6 1.95 252.0 398 Las Chispas & Giovanni Includes 168.2 168.7 0.5 4.15 512.0 823



179.1 180.9 1.8 0.32 306.9 330 Un-Named















LC17-70 157.8 158.3 0.5 0.17 239.0 252 Las Chispas















LC17-72 115.0 119.0 4.0 18.61 696.2 2,092 Giovanni Includes 115.0 115.8 0.8 92.60 2,890.0 9,835



178.9 179.6 0.7 1.18 176 265 Las Chispas

246.9 247.9 1.0 1.43 196 303 Un-Named

254.9 256.7 1.8 3.41 265.4 521 Un-Named















LCU17-02 6.8 10.0 2.2 9.42 1,369.3 2,076 Las Chispas















LCU17-03 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.84 114.0 177 Las Chispas















LCU17-04 34.3 42.5 6.3 1.97 241.4 389 Tajo Chico Includes 34.3 36.3 1.7 1.99 219.6 369

Includes 40.3 41.0 0.4 13.75 1,745.0 2,776

Includes 42.0 42.5 0.4 3.43 436.0 693

















LCU17-05 54.1 54.6 0.5 1.65 253.0 377 Tajo Chico

76.7 77.8 1.1 1.41 213.4 319 Giovanni















LCU17-07A 46.5 49.5 2.5 1.45 145.7 254 Tajo Chico

Historic Las Chispas Mine underground workings have been open for over 80 years with minor backfill and no ground support. Several prominent high-grade historic pillars remain intact in the mine and are readily accessible via a historic haulage route.

With further detailed underground channel sampling, the company will be assessing the optimal way to incorporate these pillars and intact mineralization into the upcoming resource estimate. These pillars could potentially be incorporated into plans for extraction of a permitted bulk sample for offsite processing in 2018.

N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, President and CEO, stated: "These results are building on our previous drilling and underground sampling program, which has demonstrated intact semi-continuous high-grade mineralization for the Las Chispas and Giovanni veins. As part of our expanded Phase II Exploration Program, we intend to continue with underground drilling and channel sampling on the Las Chispas and Giovanni veins through Q1 2018. We remain on track to deliver a maiden resource estimate in Q1 2018 which will include the Las Chispas, Giovanni, William Tell and Babicanora veins."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.SilverCrestMetals.com, contact Fred Cooper, Investor Relations, at 604-694-1730 or 1-866-691-1730, or email info@SilverCrestMetals.com.

