Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2017) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQX: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its sixth comprehensive Sustainability Report entitled Concentrating on Cleantech Materials Production (the "2017 Sustainability Report") along with the release of its 2017 annual filings. The 2017 Sustainability Report is available from the Company's website at http://www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com/sustainability/2017-sustainability-report.

The 2017 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards, core option. Avalon advanced its sustainability reporting this year, with the early transition to the GRI's Standards: a streamlined guidance launched in October 2016, replacing the GRI G4 guidelines used previously.

The 2017 Sustainability Report focuses on the social, environmental and economic issues that are most material to the Company. It also incorporates a self-assessment of Avalon's 2017 fiscal year sustainability performance and sets targets for 2018 against the applicable Toward Sustainable Mining indicators defined by the Mining Association of Canada.

Don Bubar, President and CEO comments, "Sustainability is integral to support our mission of building a profitable cleantech materials business that embraces high performance in areas of social and environmental responsibility. Transparently reporting to our stakeholders is a strategic advantage that we believe will ultimately lead to enhanced shareholder value. We will continue to pursue sustainability in all areas of our business and promote improved mineral industry practices with investors, potential partners and government."

The Company has also completed the filings of its Consolidated Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form with Canadian security regulators, as well as its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2017. Copies of these filings are available on the Company's website at http://www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com/investors/regulatory_filings/, through SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com or through EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may request a printed copy of the Consolidated Financial Statements and/or the 2017 Sustainability Report by email to ir@AvalonAM.com or by regular mail to Investor Relations, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., 130 Adelaide Street West, Suite 1901, Toronto, ON M5H 3P5.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Don Bubar, President & CEO at 416-364-4938.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company focused on technology metals and minerals. The Company has three advanced stage projects, all 100%-owned, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, niobium, and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on its Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora, ON and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project, Yarmouth, NS. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

