Entertainment Arts Research, Inc.: Entertainment Arts Research Inc. Acquisition in China

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Entertainment Art Research Inc. (OTC PINK: EARI) and New Pattern Capital Ltd. (Shenzhen) signed an acquisition agreement in October 2017, in which EARI purchased 90 percent of the outstanding stock of Tian Jin New Pattern Buolong Film Enterprise Management Co., Ltd. from New Pattern Capital Ltd. (Shenzhen) with 30,391,837 restricted common shares of EARI. After the closing of this acquisition, the New Pattern Capital Ltd. (Shenzhen) owns 40.68 percent of EARI's outstanding common stock and Tian Jin New Pattern Buolong Film Enterprise Management Co., Ltd. becomes a subsidiary of EARI and will be renamed to EARI China.

New Pattern Capital Ltd. (Shenzhen) was established with great financial strength and structured with integrated physical, intellectual and financial resources to develop and formalize the production chain of the Chinese movie industry. The company owns a highly qualified and experienced team in investment, execution, management, law, and accounting as well as the capability to provide financial services to clients from individual investors, organizations, and companies to large institutions. Its investment areas include media production, real estate, senior community construction and management, environmental management, public services, and financial products. Since 2002, the company has funded dozens of TV shows and programs, managed several investment funds, and established networks and branches in multiple financial centers and districts in China. Partnering with TianJin High Tech Development District Government and several financial institutions, New Pattern recently established "Movie Industry Fund" at China (Bolong) Film and Television Industry Base, specialized in investments of facility construction and property management for the movie industry.

Tian Jin New Pattern Buolong Film Enterprise Management Co., Ltd. was a subsidiary of New Pattern Capital Ltd (Shenzhen) and becomes EARI China after the acquisition. The company was established to manage China (Bolong) Film and Television Industry Base, a 1.02 square miles (2.6 square kilometers) community with completed constructions of over 4,050,000 square feet (450,000 square meters) office spaces at the headquarters around the lake, over 3,240,000 square feet (360,000 square meters) commercial spaces, and 5,400,000 square feet (600,000 square meters) residential spaces. The base provides first-class lifestyle with a 5-Star Sheraton hotel, outlets and squares, top brand shops and commercial spaces, and numerous gourmet restaurants, bars, and cafés as well as a theme park, movie theater, entertainment facility, and fitness center. The base has municipal facilities such as Bank of China, Industrial Bank of China, and other financial institutions as well as a large medical center, educational institutions, local government agencies, and public safety, fire control, communication services, convenient stores, and supermarkets. EARI China will manage and operate the China (Bolong) Film and Television Industry Base and provide services including, but not limited to, consulting, Intellectual Property management, company registration services, property management, conference and roadshow management, and other entertainment services.

The strategic acquisition is beneficial to EARI financially and professionally. EARI is expecting dramatic growth in media production and distribution, especially targeting on the professional talents and huge markets in China. With the financial strength of New Pattern Capital Ltd. and the facilities managed by EARI China, EARI will be able to utilize the financial and professional resources to produce and sell media products at both the American and Chinese markets. EARI plans to build six divisions at EARI China facility, including a film division to fund film and TV productions through New Pattern's financial services, a music division to manage and produce musical arts, a gaming division to produce, import, and export games, a VR division to develop hardware and software products, an education division to produce and distribute educational products and host educational programs, and a consulting division to sponsor international collaborations. We believe that the marriage of New Pattern Capital Ltd. (Shenzhen) and EARI will provide a platform for New Pattern's investors to fund international projects and American products. The huge funding managed by New Pattern will become the great resource to support EARI's production and marketing strength for both the Chinese and American markets.

