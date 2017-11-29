NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- MoviePass, the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, today announced two key additions to its business development team. Khalid Itum, an accomplished tech entrepreneur, investor, and advisor joins the company as Vice President of Business Development; and former Preferred Content Vice President, Zac Bright, has been appointed Director of Business Development.

Itum joined MoviePass in a full-time capacity after three years of advising the company on business strategy and capital formation. In his current role, Khalid is responsible for driving revenue through studio and independent distributor partnerships, brand partnerships, and will continue to support the company's efforts across the investor community.

Bright will further expand MoviePass' entertainment footprint and will oversee cross-functional partnerships for MoviePass across the industry with filmmakers, content owners, distributors and film festivals.

Itum and Bright's hires come as MoviePass subscriptions continue to surge following the company's August 2017 $9.95 per month offering. Late last month, MoviePass announced that it had surpassed 600,000 members.

"Both Itum and Bright bring years of experience and vast knowledge spanning the media, film and technology sectors," said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe. "They both possess a proven track record putting deals together that will not only help MoviePass accelerate its industry footprint, but will also benefit the overall entertainment ecosystem. As we continue to build out our company leadership, we are demonstrating our commitment to strengthening our relationships with the major studios, Hollywood's independent distributors and the filmmaker community at large."

Prior to joining MoviePass full-time, Itum actively advised and/or invested in a number of technology start-ups including TopFan, Quietly, Divy, DeepGreen Resources, and KANNUU, and served as a Venture Partner for NextGen Venture Partners. He also founded KALEIDOSCOPE, an experiential content marketing firm. Previously, he was the lead strategist at Slate Studio, a boutique multi-platform design & development agency based in Venice, CA, where he led strategy on the development of Lionsgate and Tribeca Enterprises' OTT platform, Tribeca Shortlist.

Bright joins MoviePass from Preferred Content, a film and television sales, packaging, and advisory company. At Preferred Content, he oversaw the agency's complete slate of narrative and documentary projects seeking distribution and delivered over $15M of revenue to independent creators during his 5-year tenure. Prior to joining Preferred Content, Bright worked in the Brand Coverage and Digital Content departments at the Creative Artists Agency.

About MoviePass

MoviePass is a technology company dedicated to enhancing the exploration of cinema. As the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts the ability to attend unlimited movies. The service, now accepted at more than 91% of theaters across the United States, is the nation's largest theater network. For more information, visit www.moviepass.com.

