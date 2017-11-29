DANVERS, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- MobiCard Inc. fka Peer to Peer Network (OTC PINK: PTOP) has announced the release of MobiCoin, a new cryptocurrency that has commenced trading on the (DEX), a decentralized exchange that is a marketplace for cryptocurrencies and blockchain investments that is totally open sourced.

The Company has capped MobiCoin's total supply at 100,000,000 and plans to reserve 50,000,000 for individual paying subscribers in which users are incentivized and rewarded with a MobiCoin every time their MobiCard is shared and viewed by a unique mobile number.

Users are able to share their MobiCard to their existing contacts and future connections by text message, email, digitally and on various social media platforms thereby enabling paying members to quickly begin earning hundreds if not thousands of MobiCoins that trade at a current price of $.13 as detailed here https://www.xchain.io/asset/MOBICOIN

When maximum issuance is attained, the Company will have reached 50,000,000 potential new subscribers all while capturing invaluable lead data to further advance its marketing efforts to drive subscriptions and profits.

The Company believes that a conservative projection of new subscriptions at a ratio of .004 (1 of every 250 reached) which equates to 200,000 new MobiCard subscribers. Based on these calculations and monthly subscription rate of $7.99 per month, could thereby generate approximately $19 Mil in annual revenues.

The Company is also strategizing how to best allot its remaining supply of 50,000,000 MobiCoins that may include and is not limited to building a use case, awarding MobiCoins to enterprise business accounts for their acceptance of MobiCoin for payment of goods and services. The Company will also seek PR and marketing companies that will accept MobiCoins for services.

About MobiCard Inc.:

MobiCard Inc. fka Peer to Peer Network ("PTOP") owns and markets its core technology, a SaaS mobile solution branded C2A MobiCard, a scalable mobile business card software platform that enables users to create a customized web based personalized mobile app that is sharable by text sms, email, digital and social media. Subscribers are able to track card opens, views and shares all while validating and analyzing new leads and referrals in real time, thereby knowing who and when to follow up https://freemobicard.com/

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

