TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BWR) ("BWR" or the "Company") announces that it has initiated non-brokered non flow-through and flow-through private placement unit offerings for aggregate proceeds of up to $1,350,000 (the "Offering"), consisting of up to 5 million ("Units") at Cdn $0.07 per Unit for proceeds of up to Cdn $350,000 along with 10 million flow-through Units ("FT Units") at Cdn $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each non flow-through Unit consists of 1 common share (a "Common Share") of the Company plus one half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will expire 24 months from the date of issue (the "Warrant Expiry Date") and will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share.

While the Offerings are being effected by the Company on a non-brokered basis, the Company may pay finder's fees to arm's-length third parties consisting of: (i) cash commission of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") in an amount up to 8% of the total number of Units issued under the Offering.

The proceeds from the non flow-through portion of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The flow-through portion of the Offering will be used for qualified exploration expenditures in Canada, with a focus on the Little Stull Lake Gold project located in Northeastern Manitoba. The Company may elect to close this financing in various tranches.

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector. There are currently 55,727,461 shares issued in BWR.

