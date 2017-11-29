

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - US president Donald Trump's daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump wrapped up her two-day India visit with a private tour of a historic medieval fort in the southern city of Hyderabad Wednesday.



Talking to reporters after visiting the Golconda Fort ahead of her scheduled departure, Ivanka said her India tour was 'overall a very special experience.'



The First Daughter arrived in India Tuesday leading the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) of entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters.



She said it was 'a very enlightening and inspiring summit.'



Earlier in the day, she addressed a plenary session of the summit, which focused on the topic 'We Can Do It! Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training.'



Ivanka Trump reiterated the importance of technology in today's world, saying, 'Technology is a great driver of entrepreneurship because it emboldens women to start their own businesses, reduces barriers to starting new businesses, and creates flexibility for the modern working family.'



She highlighted the rise of Indian women in the economic sphere in recent times.



Ivanka also brought up the issue of building and adopting polices for the modern working family.



Cherie Blair, founder of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women; Karen Quintos, chief customer officer of Dell EMC; and ICICI's MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar also spoke in the session.



The session on Day 2 of the summit aimed to boost female participation in the workforce through increased access to skills, training, education, and career counseling.



Tuesday, President Trump and US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley applauded Ivanka for promoting female entrepreneurs.



'At home that means improving workforce development & cutting gov't red tape. Globally it means creating an environment where women-across the world-have access to the capital & mentorship they need to succeed,' said Haley, who is of Indian origin.



