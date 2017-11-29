Litecoin Price AnalysisLitecoin prices are swimming in unfamiliar waters.The cryptocurrency was stuck in the shallows around $50.00 for a while, but a strong current has carried it upstream. LTC prices have nearly doubled in the last month.Many of those gains were concentrated in the last two weeks. For instance, LTC advanced 46.72% against the U.S. dollar in the past week. And this brought the Litecoin to USD exchange rate to $104.30.At the same time, the Litecoin to Bitcoin rate jumped 1.76% to 0.00950178 BTC.Prominent gurus like.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...