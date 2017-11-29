HENDERSON, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 --Readen Holding Corp (OTC PINK: RHCO):

Reports show a turnaround for the company in its latest quarterly filing. Revenue for the company has increased to over 3 million dollars compared to half a million in the second quarter of the year. Strong growth can be seen across all companies, the B2B business (Neckermann.com) is growing with 20% a month while the affiliate sales via D5avenue.com shows an even stronger growth, falling in line with the company's earlier predictions. Although Readen is still reporting a minor loss, this has been greatly decreased since the last report and is expected to follow a positive trend into the fourth quarter of the year.

Moving Forward

"I feel the report speaks for itself," announced CEO Andrew Walker earlier today. "Our retail arm has been incredibly successful, and we couldn't be more pleased with the outcome of the latest report. The momentum and positivity within the company is growing exponentially and I cannot wait to see what the coming quarter brings us."

The forecast for the rest of the fiscal year is positive. With earlier predictions proving correct the company expects again a strong revenue by the next quarter, which could see the company turning a healthy profit in the years to come.

Readen Group's mission statement: To be a valuable and reliable partner for customers, suppliers and investors in terms of quality, communications and service. Adding value for all our stakeholders is the main objective.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Readen Holding Corporation and its plans, products and related market potential. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential" or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Readen Holding Corporation's postings on the OTC Markets Disclosure &; News Service and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Readen Holding Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect actual outcomes.

Readen Holding Corporation

www.readenholdingcorp.com

+31356299970

info@readenholdingcorp.com



