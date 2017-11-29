Global Contactless Payments Market to 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.23 Trillion in Transaction Value)

DUBLIN, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Contactless Payments Market Analysis, By Device, By Solution (Payment Terminal Solution, Transaction Management, Fraud Management, Hosted POS), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global contactless payments market is expected to reach USD 2.23 trillion (transaction value) by 2025



The contactless payments industry is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to innovations in technologies such as IoT, which acts as a major market driver.



Benefits such as reduction in transaction time and improved service delivery offered by contactless payments have resulted in a significant rise in the number of users. Some of the key features of contactless systems include easy installation and cost effectiveness. The rising trend of making payments through QR codes and mobile phones is expected to drive the market demand. Individuals largely prefer using contactless payment as it eliminates the need to carry cash.



North America is expected to emerge as one of the key regional markets over the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing deployment of cloud-based contactless payment technologies in various verticals such as transportation. Europe is expected to be another major region for contactless payments owing to the growing number of smart card rollouts. Countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as Australia, Taiwan, and Japan, have witnessed a higher penetration rate of contactless payments compared to other countries.



The contactless payments market can be segmented on the basis of devices into smartphones and wearables, point of sale terminals, and smart cards. The market can also be segmented on the basis of solutions into payment terminal solution, transaction management, security and fraud management,



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Industry Outlook



4 Contactless Payments: Device Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Contactless Payments: Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Contactless Payments: Applications Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Contactless Payments: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape



Gemalto N.V.

Visa Inc.

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Heartland Payment Systems

Verifone Systems Inc.

Ingenico Group SA

On Track Innovations (OTI) Ltd

Oberthur Technologies Morpho

Thales Group

Wirecard AG

