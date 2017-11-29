BMO Capital Markets Named Best Canadian Bank for the Canadian Dollar

TORONTO, NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Capital Markets, the investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group (NYSE, TSX: BMO), has been named Best Bank for the Canadian Dollar for the seventh consecutive year by FX Week.

Simon Watkins, Head of Foreign Exchange Europe, BMO Capital Markets, attributes a large part of BMO's success in the Canadian dollar FX market to keeping clients at the forefront. "We may be adding products or extra currency ability, but the way we interact with our clients stays the same - people know what they are going to get from us," he said.

The winners of the annual FX Week Best Bank Awards are determined by votes from foreign exchange professionals from around the world. In the 2017 survey, respondents from banks, corporate treasurers and investors - including fund managers, institutional investors and hedge funds - voted for banks, brokers and vendors in 38 categories.

"Consistency is one of the hardest attributes to maintain, but being voted the winner of the Best Bank for the Canadian dollar category for the seventh year running at the 2017 FX Week Best Banks Awards proves BMO Capital Markets' commitment to providing clients with a reliable and top-class service," said Eva Szalay, Editor, FX Week. "The bank has yet again demonstrated that the right strategy and a keen focus on clients are key ingredients of its success. BMO Capital Markets remains the market leader in the Canadian dollar, as voted by clients - including investors, corporates and banks."

BMO Capital Markets Foreign Exchange Products group, part of the BMO Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (BMO FICC) group, is comprised of a team of nearly 100 professionals operating in eleven cities: London, Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Milwaukee, New York, San Francisco, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong.

The BMO FICC group has received numerous awards for its market leadership. Recent recognitions include:

Top-tier coverage team 2017 achievements:

Ranked #1 (tied) as a 2017 Greenwich Quality Leader in Overall Canadian Fixed Income, Canadian Fixed Income Sales and Canadian Fixed Income Research by Greenwich Associates

Ranked #3 (tied) as a 2017 Greenwich Share Leader for Overall Canadian Fixed Income Market Share by Greenwich Associates

International markets - 2017 achievements:

Recognized (BMO China) for having the Best Standardized FX Instrument, Best Non-USD Market Making and Canadian Dollar Market Making by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS)

Named Best Forex Provider in North America for the seventh consecutive year by Global Banking and Finance Review

About BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American financial services provider. With more than 2,200 employees operating in 30 locations, including 16 in North America, BMO Capital Markets offers corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of investment and corporate banking products and services. BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE:BMO)(TSX:BMO), one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America, with total assets of CDN $692 billion as of July 31, 2016, and over 45,000 employees.

