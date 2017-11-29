DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addivant, the world's leading supplier of liquid phosphite antioxidants for plastics, announced today that China's National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) has expanded the usage limit for its nonylphenol-free stabilizer, WESTON 705, in polyethylene from 1500ppm to 2000ppm.



"This increase confirms the safety profile of WESTON 705 and comes at an opportune time," said John Steitz, Addivant's CEO. "China has just started to enforce its new food-contact law, GB9685-2016, which puts a 10ppb migration limit on nonylphenol in food-contact materials. With this extension, resin manufacturers can further increase the use of WESTON 705, allowing them to stabilize polyethylene for the most demanding process conditions while avoiding gel formation and additive blooming in flexible film."



Already approved for use in more than 180 countries for food-contact packaging, WESTON 705 is the only nonylphenol-free liquid phosphite antioxidant alternative with food-contact approvals in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China. This enables resin producers and packaging manufacturers to employ a single, global solution for Consumer Packaged Goods for customers looking to stay ahead of the regulatory curve. The result of more than seven years of research and investment, WESTON 705 is the most thoroughly tested new plastic antioxidant on the market today.



