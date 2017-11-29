BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - November 29, 2017) - With uncertainty surrounding the impact the current tax bill will have on non-profit organizations, a private foundation in South Florida, like foundations throughout the country, is helping to fill the gaps to assist charities and programs that help kids. Boca West Children's Foundation is preparing for what is sure to be one of the most challenging years yet for its 25 local charitable organizations that serve at-risk children in South Palm Beach County and surrounding areas.

Charitable giving would be reduced by $4.9 billion annually if the current tax bill passes with a disincentive to itemize, according to a study by the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University. According to a November 13 story in the Chicago Tribune, raising the standard deduction, as called for in the tax bill, would reduce the number of taxpayers who itemize deductions -- including charitable donations -- from the current 30 percent to 5 percent, experts say. This potential drop in charitable donations makes the contribution of private foundations more important than ever.

"In Boca Raton, we are surrounded by affluence, yet within Palm Beach County, one in four children under the age of six live in poverty," said Arthur Adler, chairman of Boca West Children's Foundation. "We directly assist more than 5,000 kids in our area and we are committed to not only continuing these efforts, but increasing our impact."

Public charities in the human service sector claim the highest proportion of government funding. Charity Navigator defines these charities as those that "feed our hungry, strengthen our communities, shelter our homeless, care for our elderly, and nurture our young." According to the Nonprofit Almanac's 2013 edition, they derive 21 percent of their funding from government grants and nearly 26 percent from government fees for goods and services. Decreases in government funding could leave these organizations without critical funding, causing them to look to individuals and foundations to not only meet expected revenue -- but to also fill the gap. These very types of organizations are those served by Boca West Children's Foundation.

"We feel very honored and thankful to have been one of the first charities chosen to receive the generous support of the Boca West Children Foundation. Through the years they have been a champion of our mission by providing direct support to the Club members and their families including basic human needs including food and clothing; assisting us with our capital needs through a purchase of a bus; and providing our Club members with experiences that may never have been a part of their childhood experiences like golf and tennis lessons and sleep away camp. The organization and the children count on their continued support," said Jaene Miranda, President & CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County.

Since its inception in 2010, the Foundation has raised more than $5 million to fund specific programs of 25 local charitable organizations. All of these monies have gone directly to projects where dollars and impact are measurable. Instead of awarding grants to a general fund, the Foundation has awarded grants to cover the cost of pediatric dental care, meals for hungry children, after-school care, summer camp, and other initiatives.

Boca West Children's Foundation raises its funds through donations and fundraising events where ticket sales are donated directly to participating organizations.

Each year, the Foundation hosts the largest charitable golf tournament in Palm Beach County. It also hosts a cocktail reception and a live auction, and a concert for more than 1,700 attendees. Past performers have included Diana Ross, Jay Leno, Patti LaBelle, and Jennifer Hudson. The Foundation also receives donations from the members of Boca West Country Club, whose vision for philanthropy brought about the birth of the children's foundation.

About Boca West Children's Foundation

Boca West Children's Foundation, a 501c(3) charitable organization, was launched in November of 2010. It came about as a desire by the members of the Boca West Country Club to give back to the Boca Raton and Palm Beach County communities. The Foundation's mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area.

Since its inception, the Foundation has funded more than $5 million for specific programs of 25 charities including American Association of Caregiving Youth, Boca Helping Hands, Boca Raton Children's Museum, Boca Raton Police Athletic League, Boys & Girls Club, Caridad Center, Florida Atlantic University's TOPS Summer Band Camp, Florence Fuller Child Development Centers, Gift of Life Bone Marrow Foundation, The Giving Tree, Jewish Adoption & Foster Care Options, JAFCO Children's Ability Center, Jewish Federation of South PBC Children's Services, Junior League of Boca Raton Diaper Bank, KidSafe, Nat King Cole Generation Hope, Place of Hope-Rinker Campus, Rotary Club of Boca Raton, Summer Camp Opportunities Promote Education, SOS Children's Village, Unicorn Children's Foundation, Viner Community Scholars, Wayne Barton Study Center, Youth Activity Center and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

