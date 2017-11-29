Aircraft Antenna Market Worth 405.7 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Aircraft Antenna Market by End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Communication, Navigation & Surveillance), Platform (Aircraft, UAV), Frequency Band (VHF & UHF Band, Ka/Ku/K Band, HF Band, X Band, C Band), Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 310.6 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 405.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the aircraft antenna market is driven by the increasing demand for durable and efficient aircraft antennas from North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa and the rising number of aircraft deliveries across the globe.

Browse 63 Market Data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Antenna Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

Based on end user, the OEM segment is expected to lead the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the aircraft antenna market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM end user segment is expected to lead the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period, as the number of aircraft deliveries is increasing worldwide.

Based on application, the navigation & surveillance segment is projected to lead the aircraft antenna market from 2017 to 2022.

With the rise in the number of aircraft worldwide, there is an increase in airspace congestion that has led to the increase in each flight level. Thus, enhanced safety features with navigation and surveillance antennas have been introduced in aircraft. As the manufacturing cost of military aircraft is higher than commercial aircraft, the market for aircraft antennas used in military aircraft is expected to witness significant growth between 2017 and 2022.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft antenna market in 2017.

Advancements in transmission technologies and designs of antennas used in different types of aircraft are expected to fuel the growth of the North America aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific aircraft antenna market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for different types of aircraft for civil & commercial applications and increasing deployment of advanced aircraft antennas in military aircraft for the navigation & surveillance application are factors influencing the growth of the Asia Pacific aircraft antenna market.

Key players in the market include Cobham (UK), Harris (US), Honeywell (US), RAMI (US), etc.

