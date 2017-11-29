The plant was installed in an area of Egypt's Western Desert that is devoted to a governmental project to transform half a million acres of desert into arable land.

The Swiss power electronics specialist ABB has supplied its central inverters for a 20 MW solar power project, developed by Middle Eastern EPC contractor Complete Energy Solutions (CES) in Egypt, for UAE-based agricultural company Al Dahra.

The company said the PV plant was commissioned this year over two phases, and that it is located in Toshka, in the Western Desert of Egypt. Here, the government is looking to transform half a million acres of desert into arable land through the ...

