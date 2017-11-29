Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2025: Market is Expected to Reach USD 7.3 Billion

DUBLIN, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Vital signs monitoring devices market was valued at USD 3,884.4 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 7,316.4 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025.

The vital signs monitoring devices market has evolved and promises a lucrative growth in the forecast period 2017-2025. Vital signs monitoring devices are used for monitoring several vital signs such as body temperature, pulse rate, respiratory rate, and blood pressure. Of these vital signs Blood pressure is checked in the maximum owing to increase in hypertension, cardiovascular disease and obesity conditions globally.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), hypertension is prevalent in almost 40% of the population globally. Cardiovascular diseases account for 31% of all deaths globally, of these deaths 75% occurs in low-income countries. 35% of the population are suffering from obesity globally. As this trend seems to increase, there rises a greater growth potential for the blood pressure monitoring and pulse rate devices market by 2025.

North America remains the dominates the global vital signs monitoring devices market owing to rise in geriatric population, increased prevalence of disorders such as hypertension, obesity, COPD and other non-communicable diseases and use of latest smart technologies for vital signs monitoring.



Europe holds second position in global vital signs monitoring devices market due to key driving factors such as increase in death rates due non-communicable diseases, rise in demand for home patient monitoring and increase in product development.



Asia Pacific regions is expected to boost in demand for such devices as there is an increasing accessibility to modern technologies. Increasing prevalence of various disorders in developing nations such as Brazil, Mexico and Middle Eastern regions and better understanding related to the several applications of smarter and newer technologies is the major driving force that could drive the revenue of the key vital signs monitoring devices players.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of various non-communicable conditions like hypertension, obesity or COPD has increased the demand for such devices

Increase development and availability of vital signs monitoring devices in low income countries has increased a demand for the same in those regions.

New developments such as digital thermometer or wireless monitoring devices has increased the demand for use in home settings thus increase in sales volume.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook



Chapter 4. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, by Product Type, 2016 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5. Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, by End Users, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6. Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, by Geography, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Welch Allyn

Omron Healthcare

Generation Guard

Vive Health

Panasonic

Gurin product, LLC.

Medtronic

A&D Medical

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

SunTech Medical Inc.

Rossmax Internationa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sxcmfm/global_vital





